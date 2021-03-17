Hailey Bieber put together outfits and got dressed up in lockdown to help boost her mood.
Hailey Bieber says getting dressed up in lockdown was "good" for her "mental health and well-being".
The 24-year-old model has admitted that while she lives for wearing loungewear at home, she started to get glammed up and put together ensembles towards the end of 2020, to give herself a pick-me-up.
She told British Vogue: “I love wearing sweatpants. I love being comfortable and cosy so during lockdown, you know, being in sweatpants, I was just kind of like, okay, you know, it didn’t feel like it was like that different of a situation for me because I wear sweatpants a lot, and I incorporate big comfortable sweatpants into my personal style.
“For the first four months of the pandemic we were at our home in Canada and we were in full lockdown so we couldn’t go anywhere.
“There was nothing to do, there was nothing to dress up for. So towards the end of that, I started getting dressed at home and putting outfits together at home. I feel like it was good for my mental health and well-being, and it felt good for me to even just put together outfits.”
Hailey - who is married to pop megastar Justin Bieber - also admitted she finds it stressful walking red carpets and has embraced wearing a mask because it makes her "less self-conscious" when she is being papped.
She said of the pandemic: “I actually really enjoy it and it’s made things a lot less stressful and easier.
“We [Justin Bieber] can go out for date nights and dinners in LA, and honestly like I know a lot of people are over the masks and stuff but I’ve enjoyed getting to wear masks in front of paparazzi. I feel like it makes you a lot less self-conscious – it takes away a little bit of the stress of being photographed.”
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
