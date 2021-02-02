Hailey Bieber has revealed Pilates and boxing helps her to keep in the best physical and mental health.
The 24-year-old model - who is married to pop megastar Justin Bieber - has spilled the details of her current fitness and skincare routine, and the former ballet dancer explained that her body is always in the "best shape" when she does Pilates, which is designed to not only improve physical strength, flexibility, and posture, but to also improve mental awareness.
Hailey told the Women's Health Going for Goal podcast: “Exercise is another thing that keeps my mind … and my body really healthy. I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I’ll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio … I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating. And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that’s why I identify with and like it so much.”
When it comes to maintaining her radiant skin, Hailey swears by a "double cleanse" and always wears SPF without fail.
She said: “I’m pretty consistent with my daytime and night-time routine, which is a double cleanse – first an oil-based cleanser, and then a gentle foaming [cleanser]; a serum or two, depending on if I want to layer more things, a moisturiser. And I always wear SPF every single day. I think if I had understood even younger than 24 that SPF was so important, I probably would have done it sooner. But I think I’ll be happy that I even started in my 20s.”
