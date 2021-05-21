Hailey Bieber finds it bizarre that people think she is "strange" for wearing sneakers with a bikini.

The 24-year-old model is often seen sporting the combination and insisted it's her "vibe" in the summer.

When she is not in a bikini, the blonde beauty throws on a pair of Levi's 501s.

She said: "I'm the type of person — and some people think this is really strange — I like to wear sneakers with my bikini."

Speaking during the Levi's 501 Day Coffee Chat, she continued: "I was listening to KISS FM radio and they were talking about me wearing sneakers with my bikini on the radio. Is it that crazy that I wore Nike Air Force 1s with a bathing suit? Because I guess the internet was like, 'Why is she wearing sneakers with her bikini?'

"To me it's like, I wear a bikini. I put on [Levi's] 501s and I put on sneakers. That's my vibe in the summertime.

"If I'm packing for a trip in the summertime, if I'm going away to the beach for the weekend, it has to be a pair of 501s."

Hailey has been the face of the denim jeans since 2019.

Justin Bieber's wife previously admitted the collaboration was an obvious choice because she stole her first pair of Levi jeans from her dad, Stephen Baldwin, and she still wears them "today".

She said: "I've been wearing 501 cutoffs since I can remember. They make me feel like me. I still wear them today."

Meanwhile, when it comes to her style, the catwalk beauty takes inspiration from the designers and creative directors she works with when modelling.

She said previously: "I've gotten to work with so many people and get a feel for other people's tastes and see their style. I'm so inspired by clothes and fashion. I really love clothes, so I pay really close attention to what designers and creative directors do in terms of cuts and fits. I'm big on the way things look and fit on me."