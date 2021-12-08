H.E.R. performed a tribute to Marvin Gaye to mark the 50th anniversary of his seminal 'What’s Going On' album at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards.

Before taking to the stage at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Tuesday (07.12.21) night, the 24-year-old singer - whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson - admitted it was "an honour" to salute the late music icon and tip-the-hat to a record that "touched everybody's lives".

And the R&B star wowed with her rendition of the landmark LP's title track and a pin-drop cover of 'Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).'

Speaking on the red carpet at the star-studded bash, H.E.R. said: "Marvin Gaye is a legend and his message was literally for the people.

"And his music still applies to today. So I love that we are celebrating him tonight.

"It was an album that touched everybody's lives. So I am excited and it's an honour for me."

The evening also saw show-stopping performances from Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton.

The former, who was crowned People's Music Icon, powered through her greatest hits with an electrifying medley.

After being introduced on stage by Becky G, the 40-year-old singer performed 'Genie In A Bottle', 'Beautiful', 'Fighter', 'Somos Nada', 'Can't Hold Us Down' and 'Dirrty'.

And while performing the empowering anthem 'Can't Hold Us Down', she said: "We’ve been singing this message a long time – and this message still holds so true today!"

The pop legend also told the crowd: “I want to thank all the women I have been blessed to share the stage, mic and recording studio with over the years. You are all icons to me, and I’m proud that together we have strengthened the voices of women in the music industry.”

Elsewhere, Blake, who was named The Country Artist of 2021, took to the stage to perform 'Come Back as a Country Boy' at the Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony.

And BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X were the big winners in the music categories.