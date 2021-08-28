H.E.R. has landed her first movie role in the adaptation of 'The Color Purple' Broadway musical.
H.E.R. has landed her first movie role in the adaptation of 'The Color Purple'.
The 24-year-old star is attached to star in Blitz Bazawule's forthcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated 1985 movie.
H.E.R. will join Corey Hawkins in the new project and will play the part of Squeak, who goes from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer in the musical, and was portrayed by Rae Dawn Chong in the original film.
The film will be directed by Bazawule, who is known for his work on Beyonce's 'Black is King', from a screenplay written by Marcus Gardley.
Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey - who made her feature acting debut in the original flick - will serve as producer on the movie, which is set to be released in 2023.
The story centres on the lives of African American families and relationships in Georgia during the early 20th century. The musical features jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms.
H.E.R. has already won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the tune 'Fight For You', which featured in the movie 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.
The star has previously expressed her dream to become both a top musician and leading actress.
H.E.R. told Variety: "There is so much I want to do. People don't really get to see my comedic and fun side, except for when I'm impersonating my aunt.
"But I definitely want to do a lot more voice-overs, and comedy, but also some serious roles.
"I'm trying to do it all, I know. Whatever is it, one thing at a time. I'm gonna get there."
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...