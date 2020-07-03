Gwyneth Paltrow has been ''sleeping terribly'' lately.

The 47-year-old actress and goop founder admitted that fears about the Covid-19 pandemic along with working from home and caring for her kids - Apple, 16 and Moses, 14 - has led to her ''absorbing a lot of change and stress'' which is affecting her sleeping pattern.

During a chat on goop with digital influencer and entrepreneur Chriselle Lim, Gwyneth said: ''Are you sleeping well? Because I have been sleeping terribly! And I'm usually such a good sleeper, so I'm just wondering.

''Just as energetic beings, we're absorbing a lot of change and stress. These times call us to really bring our best selves forward, while processing and taking care of ourselves and our kids.''

However, Gwyneth has started having a bath every night and uses that time to wind down from a stressful day.

She explained: ''I think it's about finding those things that get us back in our bodies and kind of taking care of ourselves a little bit, especially at night, because we regenerate so much through sleep. I've always been a big bath person, but this bath - it's called The Martini - has become even more critical over the last few months.

''It really brings you back down. It's this amazing combination of salts and essential oils that we did with my acupuncturist, who is also an incredible herbologist - he's such an amazing healer - Paul Kempisty. And so there is chia seed and passionflower and valerian root, and then there is wildcrafted frankincense and myrrh and all of these amazing things. It's the most therapeutic bath. So that's been my hack for trying to get a good night's sleep. While I'm in the bath, I often exfoliate my face with the GOOPGLOW Microderm mask, and my other thing is I use this rose quartz roller - to me it's like a massage that gets to all those crunchy bits in the jaw. I like to really get in there.''