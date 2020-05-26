Gucci will not show at Fashion Week in September.

Creative director Alessandro Michele doesn't believe that Fashion Week will be possible in September due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he wants to choose another date for his catwalk shows.

He said: ''I don't think we will meet in person next time. We have been shut down for a long time so I don't think we will have a regular calendar for September. I want to recover a new kind of time - real and practical - so we'll choose another date.''

The Covid-19 lockdown has made Alessandro reevaluate how the Italian fashion house operates and one of the first major changes he has decided to make is to cut back on Gucci shows to just twice a year, which he hopes other labels will also do.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, Alessandro said: ''We are a big brand, so we have a responsibility to take care of our industry. We need to give it the time that's needed. The things we make have a longer life than what we have allotted to them in the past. We all agree that fall and spring are the most appropriate [time frames] to show our work, but I hope that other brands will follow us so we can have an open dialogue to arrange new dates.''

And Alessandro believes this is the right move forward for the fashion industry.

He explained: ''I have designed a future for this company by also looking to the past. I'm convinced that moving forward also means going back to the origins of this wonderful industry. We will update it, but we will have to restore what we had in the past, and maybe show you a more inventive product. To do that we need more time.''