Gucci has vowed to ''combat racism and fight for equality''.

The Italian label is backing the Black Lives Matter movement and has vowed to generate ''positive change'' in the fashion industry.

Marco Bizzari, president and chief executive officer of Gucci, told WWD: ''Gucci is driven by the issues that are fundamentally influencing and creating our collective future. It is paramount that we build this future to be more equitable, where injustice and discrimination in all their forms are not allowed to prevail. In light of current events, our unwavering commitment to combat racism and fight for equality is now even stronger.

''As a company, we will continue to focus on generating positive change for people and for nature across our business. We also have a responsibility, as a global brand, to be active partners within the community to incite change and Gucci Equilibrium has the capacity to convene and unite a community of voices to help navigate the way forward.''

Following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white police officer, in America last month, Gucci shared a message of solidarity with the BLM movement on Instagram and revealed details of its donations to a number of causes.

The message stated: ''Together with the world, we mourn the loss of George Floyd, and the many Black men and women that we have lost before him. We stand with those demanding justice for the violence against them.

''Our unity to combat racism and to fight for equality, as individuals and as a company, is stronger than ever. Injustice and discrimination in all their forms cannot be allowed to prevail.

''As Changemakers, we join the fight to end systemic racism, bigotry, police violence and oppression.

''We stand in solidarity and in action with the black community that has always supported us.

''Marco Bizzarri, Alessandro Michele and all the Gucci employees.''

The company added in a caption: ''Through Gucci's North America Changemakers Impact Fund, we will support with donations to @NAACP, @campaignzero and @yourrightscamp, in addition to @Kering_official's commitment on behalf of all @Kering_official brands (sic).''