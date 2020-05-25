Gucci will reduce its catwalk schedule to twice a year.

Creative director Alessandro Michele has revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown has made him reevaluate how the Italian fashion house operates and one of the first major changes he has decided to make is to cut back on how often Gucci holds shows.

In one of his diary entries, which has been shared on Gucci's Instagram, Alessandro wrote: ''I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres. feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms.

''....cruise, pre-fall, spring-summer, fall-winter. I think these are stale and underfed words. Labels of an impersonal discourse that lost its meaning. Containers that progressively detached themselves from the life that generated them, losing touch with reality.

''I believe that we can build our tomorrow also starting from a renewed capacity of denomination. Here comes the desire to baptize our new encounters by naming them after a language that has marvelously ancient roots: classical music language. Accordingly, there will be symphonies, rhapsodies, madrigals, nocturnes, overtures, concerts and minuets in the constellation of my creative path. Music, after all, has the sacred power to produce reverberations and connections. It travels beyond the borders, reconnecting the fragility to the infinity (sic).''

Alessandra also insisted it is important to move away from deadlines and ''an excessive performativity'' in order to ''build a new creative universe''.

He wrote: ''That is why I decided to build a new path, away from deadlines that the industry consolidated and, above all, away from an excessive performativity that today really has no raison d'être. It's a foundational act, audacious but necessary, that aims at building a new creative universe. A universe that essentialises itself in the subtraction of events and that oxygenates through the multiplication of sense.''