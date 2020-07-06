Gucci will present its Epilogue collection via livestream on July 17.

The Italian fashion house will stream a 12-hour event, including a presentation of the new collection, along with the release of a visual narrative feature, which can be accessed worldwide on gucci.com, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo, the Gucci app and on Gucci's Facebook page, according to WWD.

Creative director Alessandro Michele has renamed the Cruise collection to Epilogue as he moves his brand away from the traditional fashion calendar to showing just twice a year.

Speaking previously about how the Covid-19 pandemic has made him reevaluate how the Italian fashion house operates, he said: ''We are a big brand, so we have a responsibility to take care of our industry. We need to give it the time that's needed. The things we make have a longer life than what we have allotted to them in the past. We all agree that fall and spring are the most appropriate [time frames] to show our work, but I hope that other brands will follow us so we can have an open dialogue to arrange new dates.''

And Alessandro believes this is the right move forward for the fashion industry.

He explained: ''I have designed a future for this company by also looking to the past. I'm convinced that moving forward also means going back to the origins of this wonderful industry. We will update it, but we will have to restore what we had in the past, and maybe show you a more inventive product. To do that we need more time.''

Gucci's event will run on the last day of Milan Digital Fashion Week, which will see 37 brands present their spring 2021 men's line and men's and women's pre-collections.