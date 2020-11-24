Pop star Griff and indie musician Alfie Templeman lead Amazon Music UK's Ones to Watch 2021 list.
Griff, Alfie Templeman and Bree Runway have made Amazon Music UK's Ones to Watch 2021 list.
The annual list of 25 top emerging talents by the online streaming platform features some of the country's brightest stars, including pop newcomer Griff, who emerged with her debut single, 'Mirror Talk', last year, and has quickly amassed a huge following.
The 19-year-old star said: “Big thank you to everyone at Amazon. I know you guys have shown so much love right from my first ever single, and having that kind of support from day one has meant everything.”
At just 17, indie-pop singer/songwriter Alfie has launched a fully-fledged solo career and is the hottest musician in his genre at the moment.
He said: “I’m really chuffed to be on Amazon Music’s Ones To Watch 2021. As someone who makes music from my bedroom it’s incredible seeing so much support from companies like Amazon Music appreciating what I’ve been creating and it’s a thrill to be tipped as one of their favourites for the year ahead!”
Rapper Bree, meanwhile, is set for big things next year, having already had her September hit 'Little Nokia' ranked the fourth best song of 2020 by Time magazine.
She added: “Super grateful to be a part of Amazon Music’s One To Watch list for 2021, I really appreciate this recognition and can’t wait to share more Bree Runway with the world all next year!”
Chris Helsen, Head of Programming, Amazon Music UK said: “Our ‘Ones to Watch’ list is a snapshot of the new music landscape for the year ahead, and the artists from across the musical spectrum that we believe are destined for great things. Formulating the list is always exciting, but each year the quality of emerging artists seems to get better and better. Supporting new talent is something Amazon Music is particularly passionate about so we can’t wait to introduce these artists to even more fans through our playlists, stations and more.”
Amazon Music UK's Ones to Watch 2021 list is:
Alfie Templeman
Baby Queen
Berwyn
Biig Piig
Bklava
Bree Runway
Christy
Cleopatrick
Dan D’Lion
Dutchavelli
Eli Brown
George Moir
Girl in Red
Griff
Holly Humberstone
India Jordan
Ivorian Doll,
JOESEF
Kamal
Mysie
Olivia Dean
Pa Salieu
Sharna Bass
Tamera
Zoe Wees
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
System of a Down have never been ones to shy away from social and political issues, but 'Protect The Land' is one of the most powerful...
Ahead of the release of his second album Stephen Fanning talks exclusively to Contact Music about his music, his inspirations and his aspirations.
Kylie, AC/DC and Miley Cyrus are ones to watch this month.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.