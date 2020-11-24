Griff, Alfie Templeman and Bree Runway have made Amazon Music UK's Ones to Watch 2021 list.

The annual list of 25 top emerging talents by the online streaming platform features some of the country's brightest stars, including pop newcomer Griff, who emerged with her debut single, 'Mirror Talk', last year, and has quickly amassed a huge following.

The 19-year-old star said: “Big thank you to everyone at Amazon. I know you guys have shown so much love right from my first ever single, and having that kind of support from day one has meant everything.”

At just 17, indie-pop singer/songwriter Alfie has launched a fully-fledged solo career and is the hottest musician in his genre at the moment.

He said: “I’m really chuffed to be on Amazon Music’s Ones To Watch 2021. As someone who makes music from my bedroom it’s incredible seeing so much support from companies like Amazon Music appreciating what I’ve been creating and it’s a thrill to be tipped as one of their favourites for the year ahead!”

Rapper Bree, meanwhile, is set for big things next year, having already had her September hit 'Little Nokia' ranked the fourth best song of 2020 by Time magazine.

She added: “Super grateful to be a part of Amazon Music’s One To Watch list for 2021, I really appreciate this recognition and can’t wait to share more Bree Runway with the world all next year!”

Chris Helsen, Head of Programming, Amazon Music UK said: “Our ‘Ones to Watch’ list is a snapshot of the new music landscape for the year ahead, and the artists from across the musical spectrum that we believe are destined for great things. Formulating the list is always exciting, but each year the quality of emerging artists seems to get better and better. Supporting new talent is something Amazon Music is particularly passionate about so we can’t wait to introduce these artists to even more fans through our playlists, stations and more.”

Amazon Music UK's Ones to Watch 2021 list is:

Alfie Templeman

Baby Queen

Berwyn

Biig Piig

Bklava

Bree Runway

Christy

Cleopatrick

Dan D’Lion

Dutchavelli

Eli Brown

George Moir

Girl in Red

Griff

Holly Humberstone

India Jordan

Ivorian Doll,

JOESEF

Kamal

Mysie

Olivia Dean

Pa Salieu

Sharna Bass

Tamera

Zoe Wees