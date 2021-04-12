Grey Daze are working on a new album featuring the late Chester Bennington's vocals and his daughters Lily and Lila's.

The late rock legend's pre-Linkin Park grunge band took to Instagram over the weekend to share some snaps from Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles, including one of Chester's 10-year-old twins and their mother Talinda Bennington in the vocal booth.

The pictures were captioned: "We had two of the cutest visitors at @sunsetsoundrecorders Lily & Lila this week.

Making their Daddy and Momma proud #greydaze #makingchesterproud #foryouchester #newmusic (sic)"

The group have been working under the guise of producers Esjay Jones of Alien Ant Farm and Brian Virtue of Chevelle.

Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Filter frontman Richard Patrick are also on board.

The band released the remix album 'Amends' last year, which they finished in Chester's honour, featuring the late rocker's posthumous vocals.

Drummer Sean Dowdell said at the time: "He had just finished recording 'One More Light' with Linkin Park.

"He just said: 'I think it would be great to reunite Grey Daze.

We had 30 great songs, it would be good to re-record them with modern technology.'

"We talked about doing concerts and we had some interesting festival offers.

"We started exchanging ideas, he told me how he wanted to modernise the tracks with a view to releasing the record at the end of 2017."

Following Chester's death, Sean realised months later: "I need to finish this record. I need to do it for my friend, in his memory."

The group was "guided" through the recording process by the 'Numb' hitmaker's vocals and it was an emotionally "intense" time for them.

He admitted: "I was intense and emotional - I felt like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders."

Sean believes that Chester - who was 41 when he tragically took his own life in July 2017 - felt he had unfinished business with Grey Daze because Linkin Park's record label allegedly erased their existence.

He added: "The legacy of Grey Daze was literally wiped off by Warner.

"They took all our music off the internet so Linkin Park could become huge.

"I think it's for that reason he wanted to reform the group.

He said: 'These songs deserve a second chance.'"