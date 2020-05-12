Grace Coddington would ''love'' to embrace her grey hair.

The 79-year-old former model is famous for her signature frizzy red hair, but has considered letting her natural colour come through although she believes it wouldn't look flattering with her skin tone.

Speaking to US Vogue, she said: ''In my head, I would love to be an older person with grey hair. I think it can be very beautiful. But I think grey hair with my skin tone isn't as flattering. I'll just look kind of grey all over.

''Also, red hair is such a signature for me. You know, I've suggested it several times to people and they say, 'Oh no, don't do that!'''

Before the global coronavirus crisis, Grace would have her grey roots touched up every ''10 days'' but since being in quarantine she has been using a trick from Lady Gaga's stylist.

She explained: ''It's grown about one and a half inches, something like that. So what I do is, I touch it up with Color Wow Root Cover Up. It's a little trick I learned when I was shooting with Lady Gaga.

''Her stylist said, 'Oh, you should try this!' because my roots were showing. I was complaining about it and he said, 'Oh, I use this all the time.' And I believe he used it on Gaga because at that point she was wearing white blonde paired up with dark roots. The next day of the shoot, he came with Color Wow in my red shade. He tried it on me. It was so good! It completely covered it up.''

What's more, Grace believes she wouldn't be as ''kempt'' with grey hair as she has learned being a redhead helps to ''brighten'' up her look.

She added: ''You know, I think on a dull day and if you want to dress in a kind of classic way, it's something that just brightens up the whole look and just makes you feel more kempt or kept to have a strong colour as opposed to some wishy-washy colour or going slightly grey colour. I think it looks good.''