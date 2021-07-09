'Gossip Girl' reboot's make-up team changed their approach to makeup from the original series as the times had changed.
The 'Gossip Girl' reboot changed its approach to makeup.
Lead makeup artist, Amy Tagliamonti - who worked on both the original 2007 set and its 2021 revival - opted for filled-in brows to show that beauty trends have changed over the past 14 years with the rise of social media.
She said: "Our approach to eyebrows was really different this time around; we didn't want to tweeze the heck out them.
"Instead of focusing on perfection, we used a lot of brow gels and waxes. Emily Lind who plays Audrey really loved the soap-brow look, so we did that. Of course, Glossier Boy Brow and Brow Flick were staples for everyone."
Amy noted that the new character would have a different beauty routine compared to Serena van der Wooden and Blair Waldorf - played by Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, respectively - as social media has taught beauty lovers how to experiment with makeup.
She told Refinery29: "Now, social media is a huge part of the show. With Julien — the lead cool girl who has a shaved head played by Jordan Alexander — she's a high-school student, but also an influencer. Monet and Luna are her best friends, but also her production team. Serena and Blair never had that element, because it just wasn't around yet.
"This cast is large, but everyone has their own unique storyline. For example, Zoya, played by Whitney Peak, she's the new freshman at Constance, so for her look, we had to reflect on what a 14-year-old coming to New York City might look like. Then, on the flip side, Julian, she's an influencer, so her makeup is definitely more experimental."
However, Amy wanted to keep the makeup natural to ensure the school girls looked "approachable".
She explained: "I really kept natural beauty in mind. We used influences from the outside world, but I always remind myself that these are high-school students who go to a prep school. Yes, they are chic, there's a glossiness to them, but I still want them to seem approachable. There are times where the character is just rolling out of bed, and in those instances, I don't want to give them a full-face of makeup because that's not real."
