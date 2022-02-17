Glossier CEO Emily Weiss has to shampoo her hair several times before it is clean, but admits that the "rigorous" effort is worth it.
Emily Weiss has to shampoo her hair four times before it is clean.
The 36-year-old businesswoman - who is CEO of the cosmetics company Glossier - admitted that her favourite shampoo "is a weird" mask that requires several rounds usage to work.
She said: "[My go-to] is actually a shampoo called Christophe Robin Lemon Cleansing Mask. I’ve gone through about 12 jars, it’s my favourite. It’s a weird shampoo – It doesn’t sud so you have to apply and wash it like four times for hair to be really clean – but despite that, I love it."
Emily - whose company was launched back in 2014 and the brand is now estimated to be worth $1.2bilion - explained that despite the "rigour" of the routine, it can be beneficial to scalp health.
She told Vogue: "Afterwards you don’t need any conditioner and your scalp health is great. It’s rigorous, but it works."
When it comes to taking out for herself, Emily - who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé and businessman Will Gaybrick - revealed that she unwinds by taking a bath with a "giant bag" of Epsom salts to relax.
She said: "The number one thing that always helps me is taking a bath – so maybe I’m English if I take a bath every night. It’s a transition from daytime to night-time. I get home from work, take a bath, and there’s a real before and after. Straight away my whole body is completely relaxed and I’m in a totally different headspace. I always dump a giant bag of Epsom salts in the bath – they’re cheap and you need a lot of them, not just a scoop. I have so much Epsom salt real estate in my house – that’s the base."
