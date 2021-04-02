Glastonbury Festival will receive £900,000 funding after having to cancel in 2020 and 2021.

The iconic Worthy Farm event is being supported as part of the UK government's latest Cultural Recovery Fund announcement, with more than 2,700 organisations being supported a combined £400 million in grants and loans to help with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed: "Glastonbury Festival will receive £900,000 to help the festival continue in 2021, with two smaller events this year, as well as to carry the festival through to 2022."

In a statement, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said: "We’re extremely grateful to be offered a significant award from the Culture Recovery Fund.

“After losing millions from the cancellation of our last two Festivals, this grant will make a huge difference in helping to secure our future.”

The news comes days after Glastonbury confirmed a special 'Live at Worthy Farm' live stream event on May 22 with the likes of Coldplay, Haim and Damon Albarn taking to the stage.

On what fans will be getting for their £20 ticket, Emily added: “We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”

Other organisations benefiting from the new funding include the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds and Camden's Roundhouse, which have been awarded £213,853 and £1.5 million respectively.

Addressing the new grants, Dowden added: "Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced.

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”