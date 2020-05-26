This year's cancelled Glastonbury Festival will be honoured with classic sets, all broadcasted on the BBC.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous festival's 50th anniversary had to be postponed to 2021, with the BBC now planning to air legendary sets from the previous years on Thursday June 25 to Monday June 29.

Emily Eavis said: ''There are so many memorable sets being played across the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend. Personally, I'm looking forward to a weekend of reflecting on the history of our festival and going back to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and lots more. Me and my dad will definitely be watching!''

Performances from the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Coldplay and Jay Z will be shown in three special 90 minute live programmes on BBC Two - one for each night of the main Glastonbury weekend in late June.

Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, added: ''Glastonbury Festival has for decades been a huge moment in the BBC's music calendar, thanks to Michael and Emily's magical creation. Even though Worthy Farm can't be full of thousands of music lovers this year, the BBC will celebrate with four days of memories and archive footage across TV, BBC iPlayer, Radio and BBC Sounds, to give our audience a taste of the festival in their own homes.''

BBC iPlayer will host a pop-up Glastonbury channel for the weekend of the original festival, with sets from both the iconic Pyramid Stage as well as the acoustic sessions backstage.

BBC iPlayer will also be broadcasting over 60 iconic sets from the last fifty years at the festival.

This year's Glastonbury Festival was due to see performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney.