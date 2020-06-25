Glastonbury will be selling its own cheese nationwide.

Worthy Farm in Somerset, the site of the annual musical festival, produces Worthy cheddar, which is sold locally but co-organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that the product will soon be available in Co-Op stores across the country.

Speaking to Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie on their 'Table Manners' podcast, Emily, who runs the festival with her father Michael, said: ''We sell our cheese, a Worthy cheddar. It's quite rich and nutty. To be honest, it will be available in the Co-Op soon so you'll be able to get it. In fact, we're just about to look at eight different types of packaging. That's something that's happening now.''

Emily also revealed during the chat that rockers Muse brought an entire kitchen with them when they headlined the festival in 2016.

She explained: ''Muse brought their own kitchen, their own chef and kitchen area that we built.''

Meanwhile, Emily recently promised that Glastonbury 2021 will be a ''double celebration'' and the ''most amazing party'', after this year's festival was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told BBC 6 Music: ''Having to cancel was quite gutting. But the first year back after what we've been through will be the most amazing party.''We all need it, the public need it, we all need that kind of connection. We need to be together.

''Being forced to be in lockdown and everything we've all gone through together has made those things all the more precious.

''Because we're rolling two festivals together, we've got a hell of a lot of surprises that we were planning for the 50th and I think we're going to try and get those things going for next year.

''Logistically it's a little bit complicated because we'd already pencilled in many, many of the acts for 2021... so we're trying to work out how much we can fit into next year.

''But obviously, 2021, it's a little but unknown as to where we're going to be, so we're optimistic so we're not going too far down that road at the moment.''