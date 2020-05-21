Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert has been made the new global creative director of Swarovski.

The 40-year-old model has been entrusted to lead the product design and full creative direction of the company's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, having previously worked for Swarovski in a smaller capacity.

Reflecting on her appointment, Giovanna said: ''For decades, Swarovski has been illuminating the world of fashion, design, entertainment, in general the whole creative industry.

''I am thrilled to be leading the creative vision of a cultural powerhouse like Swarovski in the future.''

Prior to joining Swarovski, Giovanna walked the catwalks for Dolce & Gabbana in the 90s, and she subsequently became the fashion editor of Italian Vogue magazine.

Robert Bachurer, the chief executive of Swarovski, thinks Giovanna will play a crucial role in shaping the company's future, hailing her as a ''brilliant creative mind''.

He said: ''Our 125-year history is witness for the power of our company to transform and reinvent itself and I am pleased to welcome a brilliant creative mind and strong female leader like Giovanna to our company.

''With her remarkable track record in the industry and compelling point of view, she will explore new frontiers and become a vital part in writing the next chapter of our success story.''

Giovanna has also announced the move on Instagram, describing her new role as ''exciting''.