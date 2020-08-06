Gillette Venus has collaborated with 'Animal Crossing' on a new ''skinclusive'' line.

The brand is launching the Summer Skinclusive Line by Venus in the popular video game and has partnered with digital designer Nicole Cuddihy, to create new avatar designs, as part of its 'My Skin My Way' campaign.

Players can add acne, vitiligo, freckles, cellulite, psoriasis, arm hair, tattoos, scars, burns, stretch marks, mastectomies, pigmentation, prosthesis, eczema, nevi, rosacea and wrinkles, among a host of other features, to their characters.

They can also choose from various body types and skin tones.

Anthony van Dijk, Senior Brand Director of Venus North America said: ''In a world where there are so many explicit and implicit rules on how women should show or feel about their skin, skin-inclusivity and positive representation matters. The purpose of our 'My Skin My Way' campaign is to ensure that we're putting out responsible imagery that represents reality and celebrates all types of skin, while also spotlighting the diverse skin stories of women all around the world.

''With 'Animal Crossing', we saw a unique opportunity to meet women where they are this summer by providing new ways to make gaming a more inclusive space, while also enabling them to gather virtually, safely on a beach to celebrate summer and skin inclusivity.''

Cuddihy added: ''While momentum for diversity in design is building, there are many areas where progress feels slow. The fact that I could add scars and wrinkles to warriors or outlaws, but not characters in less combat-driven games felt discouraging. With these designs, I hope that all women in 'Animal Crossing' can find comfort and representation in this carefully developed collection. I drew inspiration from those in my own life to ensure the designs I was creating accurately represented their skin stories in a way that feels real, celebratory and beautiful.''