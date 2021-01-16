Gerry Marsden was laid to rest at a private funeral in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday (16.01.21).
Gerry Marsden has been laid to rest.
The Gerry And The Pacemakers frontman - who passed away on January 3, aged 78, after suffering a heart infection - was remembered in a service at a church near the River Mersey in his home city of Liverpool on Saturday (16.01.21).
The private ceremony could only be attended by 30 friends and family, with his widow, Pauline, and Scottish football legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, among those to pay their respects.
In a touching tribute, the late singer's wife of 55 years said on behalf of their family: "We, his family, are totally devastated and have been so moved and amazed at the extent of the respect, love and affection received from all over the world.
"When the time is right and we have come out of this terrible pandemic we hope a fitting memorial can be held for him in the city he loved so much."
Gerry is also survived by their daughters, Yvette and Vicky, and grandchildren, Tom and Maggie.
Sir Paul McCartney was among those to pay tribute to Gerry upon the news of his passing.
The Beatles legend promised to always think of the 'You'll Never Walk Alone' singer "with a smile".
He wrote on Twitter: "Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music.
"My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile."
The 78-year-old musician also shared a photo of The Beatles with Gerry and the Pacemakers and the late Roy Orbison from 1963.
While Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson, who, like Gerry and Paul, hails from Liverpool, North West England, also remembered the singer.
Holly - who previously covered 'Ferry Cross the Mersey' - tweeted: "So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him. ferryacrossthemersey youllneverwalkalone."
'You'll Never Walk Alone' was adopted as an anthem by Liverpool FC.
And there will be a tribute before the team take on Manchester United on Sunday (17.01.21).
Gerry had undergone a triple bypass heart surgery in 2003, before having a second heart operation in 2016, and ultimately had a pacemaker of his own fitted, which he once joked wasn’t “funny” given his band’s name.
When asked last year if he finds it funny to have a band called the Pacemakers in his older age, he quipped: "No. I’m wearing one, for Christ’s sake.”
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.