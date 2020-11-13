Gerry Cinnamon has put out an extended 'Definitive' edition of his chart-topping album, 'The Bonny', and it comes with the new single 'Ghost'.
The Glaswegian singer/songwriter's extended edition of his acclaimed second album also features new recordings of ‘Kampfire Vampire’ and ‘Fickle McSelfish’, which were written in the same sessions as 'Ghost', but didn't make it onto his first studio album, 2017's 'Erratic Cinematic'.
He explained: “Been waiting a long time to get those tunes back. Should have been on the first album but that's what happens when you trust the wrong people.
“'Ghost' was written around the same time as 'Kampfire Vampire', 'Fickle McSelfish', and 'Roll the Credits' so it’s good to have them all on the same record.”
Fans can get their hands on a vinyl copy of the LP, which is available to pre-order for December 11.
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old rocker was forced to reschedule his UK and Ireland tour this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The run will now kick off on on May 30 at Cardiff Castle in South Wales, and conclude with his biggest hometown show to date at Hampden Park Stadium.
Gerry is also set to play Reading and Leeds Festivals in August.
The track-listing for ‘The Bonny Definitive Album’ is:
1. 'Canter'
2. 'Kampfire Vampire'
3. 'War Song Soldier'
4. 'Where We’re Going'
5. 'Head In The Clouds'
6. 'Dark Days'
7. 'The Bonny'
8. 'Sun Queen'
9. 'Outsiders'
10. 'Roll The Credits'
11. 'Ghost'
12. 'Mayhem'
13. 'Fickle McSelfish'
14. 'Six String Gun'
15. 'Every Man’s Truth'
Gerry Cinnamon's 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates:
May 30, 2021 - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (SOLD OUT)
June 1 - London, Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
June 4 - Brighton, Brighton Centre (SOLD OUT)
June 5 - Manchester, Manchester Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 6 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 8 - Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 9 - Belfast, Belsonic (Extra date added)
June 11 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 18 - Cork, Irish Independent Park (SOLD OUT)
June 19 - Belfast, Belsonic (SOLD OUT)
June 20 - Dublin, Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)
July 17 - Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium (SOLD OUT)
