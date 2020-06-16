Georgia Tennant is urging her fans to take a smear test as she reflected on her own cancer battle two years ago.

The 35-year-old actress first opened up about her battle with cervical cancer in a blog post shared in February 2018, and in honour of Cervical Screening Awareness Week this week, she has revisited the ordeal in order to make sure others don't miss the warning signs.

Sharing a throwback picture to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Here I am on 22nd February 2018. Although 'tis indeed a fetching look, if you'd like to learn more about why you should never miss a smear test please read the story attached in bio. #cervicalscreeningawarenessweek #smeartest #cervicalcancer (sic)''

Georgia - who has Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, five, and Birdie, eight months, with her husband David Tennant, as well as 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship, who has since been adopted by David - linked her followers to her previous blog post, where she explained she was told she had cancer after getting an ''abnormal smear result''.

She wrote at the time: ''A few weeks ago I received an abnormal smear result. 'Borderline changes' to be exact. Before I'd made it up upstairs to tell my husband, I'd started planning my funeral. Having kids takes you to that place pretty quickly I find.''

After visiting the doctor, the 'Doctor Who' star was originally told it wasn't cancer, but had the affected part of her cervix removed to solve the underlying issues.

Two weeks later, Georgia was told her operation had been successful, but at the same time was informed it had in fact been cancer.

She added: ''The lovely doctor called yesterday. Results are back. It was cancer. They've got it all but it was cancer.

''And if the first part of the story didn't hit home, I hope this bit does. From borderline changes to cancer to cancer free in mere months. It really could have been a different story. One I will be forever grateful I didn't have to tell.''