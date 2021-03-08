Georgia Harrison forces herself to relax with sheet masks.

The 26-year-old reality star likes to cover her face, lips and feet with a range of moisturising masks that restrict her from moving so she has to unwind.

She told heatworld: "When I feel like I’ve got everything on me, I can just put on a nice girly film and because I’m covered in masks and I know I can’t move, I literally have to relax!"

However, the former 'Love Island' star has pushed her body to the extremes when she underwent cryotherapy, which involves staying in an ice-cold chamber for a few minutes at a time.

She said: "I only got talked into it because I heard all the footballers do it. Once you get in it, you literally think, 'Oh my god, will my nipples turn to icicles and flick off?' You think it looks easy because you’re only in it for two minutes, but it’s actually so cold. I think it helps with muscle repair, you’re supposed to burn like 700 calories and it’s really good for skin issues like psoriasis and stuff like that."

What's more, Georgia turns to exercise to help ease her mental health and help her live her "full potential".

She added: "Exercising was a turning point in my life I think and without exercising my mental health isn’t the same. It’s no ifs or buts, if I go a couple of weeks without exercising I’m not living up to my full potential mentally."