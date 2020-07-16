Galyn Gorg has died at the age of 55.

The actress - who was best known for her roles in 'RoboCop 2' and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' - passed away on Tuesday (14.07.20) following a battle with cancer.

The TV and film star was just one day short of her 56th birthday when she died, and her family announced her death via a GoFundMe page, which has been created to help pay for the funeral costs.

The message on GoFundMe reads: ''Galyn Gorg was and is huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us.

''She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs.

''The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed.''

The family revealed Galyn had been receiving treatment in Oahu in Hawaii, and they've asked fans of the actress to help fund the cost of her funeral.

The statement continued: ''We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family.

''We hastily bought tickets to Oahu without a second thought, as she was getting treatment there.

''Since spending a great deal of time and money, we are now looking for donations for funeral services.

''Any donation is greatly appreciated, even prayers! If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion.''

The Los Angeles-born star began her career as a dancer, having studied an array of styles, including hip hop, afro-cuban and funk.

However, she is best known for appearing in a host of well-known TV shows and movies, including 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys', 'Xena: Warrior Princess', 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Nightingales'.