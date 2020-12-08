Gabriela Hearst has replaced Natacha Ramsay-Levi as creative director at Chloé.

The 44-year-old Uruguayan designer has been confirmed as Ramsay-Levi's successor after she announced her departure from the luxury French fashion house last week, after four years in the position.

Hearst has vowed to support CEO, Riccardo Bellini, in his bid to make the company "socially conscious and in balance with our environment".

In a statement, she said: “I am grateful for an opportunity at such a beloved brand as Chloé.

"I am thankful to Natacha Ramsay-Levi and all the other extraordinary designers that have come before her and helped build on the purposeful vision of Gaby Aghion. I am excited for the opportunity to work under the leadership of Riccardo Bellini and support him in his commitment to create a business that is socially conscious and in balance with our environment. I am also humbled to be able to work with the Chloé team to help execute this beautiful vision in creative and accountable ways."

Bellini hailed Hearst as a "forward-thinking woman" and believes, together, they will push Chloé to "new heights".

He added: "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Gabriela Hearst to our Maison.

"I have always admired her vibrant creative energy and exquisite sense of quality and craft. Her powerful vision of more responsible fashion truly embodies the values and sense of commitment of today's Chloé women.

"Gabriela is a forward-thinking woman and her creative leadership will be a positive force in further evolving and expanding our founder’s original vision of meaningful and powerful femininity.

"Together, we share the conviction that we all have a responsibility to actively participate in the shaping of a sustainable future and look forward to jointly pushing Chloé to new heights."

Announcing her exit on Instagram, Ramsay-Levi said last week: “I have had the great privilege, with the support of Chloé’s teams, to express my own creativity, while refocusing the Maison on Gaby Aghion’s [the founder of Chloé] commitment to intellectual freedom and to fundamental values that unite all of us.

"I want to thank Chloé for this opportunity. I am equally thankful for their support in my decision to leave my position.”