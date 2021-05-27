Gabriel LaBelle is set to star in the film based on Steven Spielberg's life.

LaBelle is reportedly in negotiations to play a young director inspired by the 'Jaws' filmmaker in a movie that is loosely based on Spielberg's upbringing.

He joins a cast that includes Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, who are playing roles inspired by Spielberg's mother and favourite uncle respectively. Paul Dano is also set to star to play a character inspired by his father.

Gabriel's previous credits include the films 'iZombie', 'Dead Shack' and 'The Predator'.

Steven is set to co-write the personal movie with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the iconic director's films in the past. The flick will begin shooting this summer with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Casting for the flick has been a secretive process, as while Spielberg had an idea of who he wanted to play each adult part, he took his time meeting with children at various age levels for the main leads in the film.

Once a deal with LaBelle has sealed, it is hoped that production will begin this summer.

Steven has often talked about how his upbringing in Arizona was an inspiration for many of his films – from stories to characters. This project will be the first time viewers will be able to gain perspective on the filmmaker behind movies such as 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.

Spielberg opted to tell his own story on the big screen after the release of his 'West Side Story' adaptation was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.