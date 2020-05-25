G-Eazy has announced his new album 'Everything's Strange Here'.

The 31-year-old rapper will release the follow-up to 2017's 'The Beautiful & Damned' on June 5 and called it a ''representation of where my heart and head have been at''.

He tweeted: ''8 weeks ago I didn't know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out - but a lot of us have had the opportunity to self reflect and evolve.

''This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It's honest and pure - it's me. Take it or leave it - this is how I feel.''

He also revealed that the sequel to his 2014 album 'These Things Happen' is coming soon, writing: ''These Things Happen Too, right around the corner.''

Meanwhile, G-Eazy appears to be experimenting musically as his latest track 'Free Porn Cheap Drugs' has been described as indie rock.

And he has revealed that while he misses touring, he feels ''grateful'' that he can still make music amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recently said: ''This pandemic has affected so many different industries in different ways. At the end of the day, I'm just grateful that we can all at least still experience and consume recorded music. Some industries are shut down completely.

''Of course, I miss touring, and it's scary to think about how much longer we may have to wait until we can experience that again. But, like I said, I'm still grateful we can at least create and release music to the world.''