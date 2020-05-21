Future is being sued by the mother of one of his children, who claims he tried to pressure her into having an abortion.

Eliza Seraphin is taking legal action against the 36-year-old rapper after claiming he tried to damage her reputation with a series of lies, including alleging she slept around for financial gain and has a mental disorder, and also branded her a ''hoe'' who ''stole [his] last name''.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Eliza claimed to have received a text from Future which read: ''let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point.(sic)''

Another text allegedly read: ''TMZ this bitch stole my last name I think that's what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing bitch NEVERRRRRRR FOH.(sic)''

The lawsuit explains what Future - whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - meant with his claim about a stolen surname.

Documents stated: ''This allegation that Ms. Seraphin 'stole my last name' refers to Mr. Wilburn's misguided idea that Ms. Seraphin was somehow able to unilaterally impregnated herself with Mr. Wilburn's DNA (rather than because of the 2 years of unprotected sex the parties previously engaged in), and that by giving the child who was subsequently conceived as a result of these sexual relations Mr. Wilburn's last name, that Ms. Seraphin thereby 'stole' Mr. Wilburn's last name.''

The woman - who is suing for libel, slander, and emotional distress - claimed Future constantly made her out to be someone who slept around in order to get pregnant to benefit financially.

She also alleged the 'Life is Good' hitmaker made various threats, including to have her killed, while she was pregnant ''in an attempt to coerce her to terminate her pregnancy.''

Earlier this month, a paternity suit was resolved when tests confirmed the rapper - who has a total of eight children with at least seven different women - was the father of the Instagram influencer's daughter.