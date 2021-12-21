Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35.

The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.

Her agency said in a translated statement posted to her official website: "I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. “Sayaka Kanda (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it."

The singer and actress was starring in a production of the musical 'My Fair Lady' and suspicions were raised when she failed to turn up for a performance, despite having been at a rehearsal the previous day.

The statement continued: "Today, I would like to report that the family held a funeral in the form of a secret burial at the request of relatives. As a result of detailed examination by the police, it was reported that there was no incident and that the cause of death was polytrauma shock due to the fall."

Her 'Frozen' co-star Takako Matsu - who voiced the role of Elsa in the Japanese dub - wrote on Twitter: "I am speechless. The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me."