Frida Giannini has admitted the changes in the fashion industry over the past few years have left her feeling "disorientated".
Frida Giannini has criticised the fashion industry for focusing on popularity.
The former Gucci creative director took part in a panel at the Milan Fashion Global Summit this week, and she didn’t hold back as she took aim at how some brands in the industry have become focused on how many social media followers a fashion designer has over their suitability for a role.
Frida - who was at fashion house Gucci between 2006 and 2014 - is quoted by WWD.com as saying: “I feel a bit disoriented.
“There are conversations going on about a new designer to choose for a brand based on the number of followers that this person has on social media.
“If you are selected because of your followers, the music you listen to or the people you have seated front-row, I don’t really know what to tell you, but I wonder how long you are going to last in that position?”
The 48-year-old Italian fashion designer is also not a fan of how some big labels overemphasise their logos on pieces.
She said: “When your customers have bought your T-shirts, your sneakers, your duffel bag, what else can they buy?”
“When I was at Gucci I was using the logo in a very discreet way, matching it with precious skin, they were telling me I was too commercial. And now, there is this overexposure of logos."
