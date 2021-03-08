A fourth 'Jumanji' film is "100 per cent" in discussions, producer Hiram Garcia has revealed.
A fourth 'Jumanji' film is "100 per cent" in discussions.
The film series' producer Hiram Garcia has revealed that the team behind the 2019 movie, 'Jumanji: The Next Level' - which stars the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart - are always in "conversation" about a fourth movie and has vowed there are "big plans" in the works.
Speaking to ComicBook, he said: "You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been. It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations have been going we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favourite projects to work on and that’s cooking away."
It comes after it was revealed a new 'Jumanji' movie has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filmmaker Jake Kasdan - who directed 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level, the follow-ups to the original 1995 movie - said: "We’re just starting to talk about all of that, and the truth is we’ve barely started. We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity and we will re-engage it as soon as everybody’s settled. We all love working together and we’ve loved making these. To me, the thing that’s always been most critical when talking about a sequel, first in the first movie and now in the possibility of another sequel is, it would have to be exciting on its own two feet in a way that’s comparable to what the first two were for me. I would have to love the idea just as much. So I think there will be a third one and it’s just the earliest days of trying to figure out what that would be."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...