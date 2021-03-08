A fourth 'Jumanji' film is "100 per cent" in discussions.

The film series' producer Hiram Garcia has revealed that the team behind the 2019 movie, 'Jumanji: The Next Level' - which stars the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart - are always in "conversation" about a fourth movie and has vowed there are "big plans" in the works.

Speaking to ComicBook, he said: "You know, we’re always having conversations, and that’s a family, that entire group if there’s ever been. It’s hard to imagine or remember a time I’ve been on a set where it’s just a beloved group of cast and crew and actors and that’s just one of those things where we know we have a really big idea that we want to do with it. We’ve been discussing it. There’s conversations have been going we’re in the process of moving that along. I can’t tell you anything, but we do have big plans for it and that’s one of our favourite projects to work on and that’s cooking away."

It comes after it was revealed a new 'Jumanji' movie has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmmaker Jake Kasdan - who directed 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level, the follow-ups to the original 1995 movie - said: "We’re just starting to talk about all of that, and the truth is we’ve barely started. We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity and we will re-engage it as soon as everybody’s settled. We all love working together and we’ve loved making these. To me, the thing that’s always been most critical when talking about a sequel, first in the first movie and now in the possibility of another sequel is, it would have to be exciting on its own two feet in a way that’s comparable to what the first two were for me. I would have to love the idea just as much. So I think there will be a third one and it’s just the earliest days of trying to figure out what that would be."