Foals aim to start writing new music again towards the end of the year.

The indie rockers returned with their first studio effort since 2015, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1' last year - with' Part 2' put out in October - and they were set to hit the road this year before the coronavirus pandemic led to most live events being cancelled this year.

The group now plan to have a break until the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, the 'My Number' hitmakers have been selling merchandise to help support their crew members who are out of work.

And drummer Jack Bevan has admitted that if they were just starting out as a band when Covid-19 hit, they would've been left ''crippled'' financially, and they are fortunate to be able afford to take some time off.

In an interview with The Guardian, the sticksman said: ''The impact on artists is huge, but it's also devastating for people who aren't talked about so much - the road crew and the venue staff, who may not fall into the furloughing scheme.

''We've been selling fans Foals T-shirts to support the crew.

''We've actually sold 3,000, which helped tide them over for a few months.''

He added: ''If coronavirus had happened to us the year our first album came out, or even our second, it would have crippled us.

''We might have been dropped by our label.

''But because we're more established, we've been able to take a year off touring.''

Jack, 34, explained that ''this is the longest I've gone without playing the drums since I was 14.''

He added: ''Our initial plan was to spend 2020 touring, then go back into the studio next year.

''But I think we'll probably start writing later this year instead, and get back to touring next year -- if we're allowed.''

Jack's comments on when they plan to make new music comes after Yannis admitted in April that he wanted to go off the grid for a while and only return when they have ''something of value'' to release.

He explained: ''I want to have hibernation for a little bit. After that, the not too distant future will see us find a way to challenge and differentiate ourselves from 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost','' he said. ''I want to make sure that we aren't adding to the noise needlessly. I want whatever comes next to be something of value.''