Florence Pugh is reportedly set to star in 'The Wonder'.

The 25-year-old actress - who has made her name in the likes of 'Midsommar' and 'Little Women' - is lined up for a role in the upcoming adaptation of Emma Donoghue's tense 2016 novel of the same name.

As reported by Deadline, Pugh will star in the movie, which will be directed by 'Gloria Bell' filmmaker Sebastian Lelio from a screenplay by 'Normal People' writer Alice Birch.

The story is set in the 1850s and follows an English nurse named Lib Wright, who travels to a small village in Ireland after an 11-year-old girl has stopped eating and drinking, but still manages to survive without ailments.

Production is set to get underway on location in August.

Dologhue's 2010 book 'Room' inspired the 2015 Oscar-winning movie of the same name, starring Jacob Tremblay and Brie Larson.

Producer Ed Guiney will take on the same role for 'The Wonder' alongside Tessa Ross.

Pugh finished filming psychological thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' in February, and she will also be seen opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel blockbuster 'Black Widow' this summer.

The two actresses star together in the upcoming Marvel movie - where they play Yelena Belova and Natasha Romanoff, two iterations of the titular superhero - and Pugh recently revealed the pair built up a close bond on set by “taking the p***” out of each other as though they were siblings.

She said: “I think maybe the tiredness did add to my not being so self-aware and just, I suppose, allowing myself to start taking the p*** out of Scarlett from Day 1, which was great. From that point onward, we kind of did it to each other. It was instant sisterly bonding."