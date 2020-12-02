Florence Pugh will reportedly star in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'.

The 24-year-old actress is set to appear as Yelena Belova in the upcoming show – a role that she is also set to play in 'Black Widow' – according to website The Direct.

Florence will star in the show alongside Jeremy Renner as the Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

The website reports: "Florence Pugh, who is co-starring is next year's 'Black Widow' as the assassin Yelena Belova, will reprise her Marvel role in 'Hawkeye' on Disney+, The Direct has exclusively learned."

Full details on Florence's role are yet to be confirmed but it is suggested that she will "don a Ronin-inspired costume" akin to the one worn by Barton in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Florence will appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Black Widow' and revealed that the pair – who will star as Yelena and Natasha Romanoff respectively – had to put each other in chokeholds during their first week on set.

The 'Little Women' star said: "The funniest thing was that we started doing some scene rehearsals, which were lovely, but in the first week of shooting Scarlett and I had one of our biggest fight scenes for our characters, where they see each other for the first time in years.

"And it was the first time that we'd met, so we'd be doing these rehearsals, and I'd be like, 'OK, I choke you right now and then you throw me into the wall."

Scarlett added that the pair were thrown into a "very aggressive trust exercise".

She said: "As actors, normally you fall back on the person or you stare at each other and say the same word for, like, 20 minutes. It was like that, but a chokehold, basically.

"Although I have to say that it was effective. Only as actors would anybody ever have the opportunity to do something like that. It's insane."