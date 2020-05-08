Florence Pugh was ''scared'' about doing a Russian accent in 'Black Widow'.

The 24-year-old actress - who stars alongside Scarlett Johansson - feared people would ''hate'' her portrayal of the character.

She said: ''I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn't know what it sounded like. I'm also playing a character who no-one's seen before but they've read about her. I didn't know whether people were going to hate me! When you think of Marvel, it's big and daunting. Especially being a relatively small actor to look at it and go, 'Oh! I'm going to be a part of this', that's a big decision.''

And the 24-year-old actress was grateful to work alongside Scarlett as she revealed they both had ''clammy, sweaty hands'' when filming.

Speaking to Elle magazine, she added: ''Scarlett and I both stood there and I instantly had clammy, sweaty hands. Scarlett gave me her hand and we squeezed each other, and she also had clammy hands! And then I was like, 'Oh, this never gets old. This is just as powerful for you and you're their legend!'''

Meanwhile, Florence put pressure on herself to get her performance in 'Black Widow' right.

She said: ''When I signed on to 'Black Widow', I knew that it was going to take a lot out of me. I remember thinking at the time: I didn't want to ever do one of those films if I wasn't mentally and physically prepared. It's got a massive fandom.

''I was aware that this wasn't something I could just roll on to, because it means too much to so many people. So when I said yes, I was aware that I wanted to really throw myself into it. I think you have a lot of opportunity in those films, and I think you have a lot of power in those films to be who you want the world to follow and respect.''