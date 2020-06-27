Florence Pugh has issued an apology for cultural appropriation.

The 24-year-old actress said she regrets styling her hair into corn rows when she was just 17 and added: ''To see change I must be part of the change.''

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote: ''These last four weeks have been huge. The world is trying to make change and I'm learning a tidal wave of information that frankly, was always there but I was unaware of.

''I've tried my best to post, learn, pass what I've learnt on to others and of course, echo the voices of those who don't have a platform to share their wisdom.

''Like many, I've read, listened, signed, donated, read again, sssh'd my white fragility and really wanted to trace instances in my life where I have been guilty.

''Whether big actions or small, we HAVE to look at ourselves and see how we were adding to this problem.

''One part I have identified in my own actions is cultural appropriation which came to my attention when a fan last year pointed out a picture of me I had posted back when I was 17.

''I first heard the term cultural appropriation when I was 18. I met my friend Holly (age 17) who is a photographer for a photoshoot in London. We finished up by having a pint when i proudly pointed to my newly braided Corn Rows. That summer, red carpets were full of famous, white women with either one side of their hair shaved or braided. I remember in every magazine, there was a 'How To Do It Yourself!' version (sic).''

Florence added that she was shocked when her pal told her the hairstyle had been banned at her school because of cultural appropriation.

She said: ''She began to explain to me what cultural appropriation was, the history and heartbreak over how when Black girls do it they're mocked and judged, but when white girls for it, it's only then perceived as cool. It was true. I could see how Black culture was being so obviously exploited.''

Florence admitted to her ''white fragility coming out, plain and simple'' and also revealed she was guilty of appropriating the Rastafarian culture in the past, before issuing an apology.

She said: ''At the time I honestly did not think that I was doing anything wrong. Growing up as White and privileged allowed me to get that far and not know,' she wrote.

''I am truly sorry to all of you that were offended for years or even just recently. I cannot dismiss the I actions I bought into years ago, but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance and our White privilege and I apologise profusely that it took this long (sic).''

And Florence's pals, including Alexandra Shipp, 28, praised her for her honesty.

Alexandra wrote: ''So beautifully put! I am in constant awe of you and your ability to not only self reflect, but implement the things you've learned in order to educate. It's something I think we all struggle with, but especially now, but your eloquence and fearlessness only inspire and further understanding and empathy. I love u a whole bunch, and am so grateful you exist! (sic)''