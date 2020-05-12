Florence Pugh and her boyfriend Zach Braff are using music to get through their coronavirus self-isolation, as their neighbourhood are engaging in ''isolated gigs'' on their roofs.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are using music to get through their coronavirus self-isolation.
The couple have been quarantining together at home in the Hollywood Hills, and have formed a new ''tradition'' together of playing music that has been written in the area surrounding their home.
Florence said: ''We're in the hills [Hollywood Hills] at the moment, and so what we're doing, because it's got all of this old hippy history, people play music from the hills that have been written here. We play it during the day, or in the afternoon or in the evening. So that's kind of our tradition.''
The 'Midsommar' actress says her entire neighbourhood has gotten involved with the music-themed fun, as some houses will host ''isolated gigs'' on their roofs for everyone to enjoy at a safe distance.
She added during an appearance on 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware': ''It's mainly in the evening and especially on the weekend. Every Saturday, they do these isolated gigs on the top of people's roofs. There will be like a singer singing one song over there and then another singer will be singing one song over there, so it's really beautiful.
''You can go out on your front porch and listen to all of the music in the hills. I haven't seen any famous people giving the concert just yet, but lots of lovely singing.''
The 24-year-old actress is enjoying her time at home with the 'Scrubs' star, 45, and recently clapped back at online trolls who have slammed their relationship because of the 21-year age gap between them.
Florence took to social media to address the ''horrid hurling abuse'' she received after posting a birthday tribute to Zach, as she said the abuse forced her to switch off the comments on the post because she doesn't want her Instagram to be a ''toxic'' place.
The 'Little Women' star said: ''On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach's birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath.
''Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 per cent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid - basically bullying someone on my page.
''It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page.
''I've never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I've never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe.''
And later in the clip, she added: ''I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
The catchy pop ballads found on the soundtrack for Tony Goldwyn's The Last Kiss will...