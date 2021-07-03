Florence Pugh joked fighting Scarlett Johansson just days into filming 'Black Widow' was the "best way" to get to know her.
The 25-year-old actress portrays Yelena Belova in 'Black Widow' and she admitted the Marvel movie was so action-packed, it didn't take long for them to have to start getting physical with one another.
She said: "Within two days of knowing Scarlett, I was ramming her into a door frame or kitchen counter. It was the best way to get to know someone pretty quick - just fight them for a week."
Scarlett - who reprises her role as Natasha Ramanoff/Black Widow in the movie - thinks the film shows some of the best fight sequences in the comic book world and she loved working with so many women.
She told TV and Satellite Week magazine: "I'm probably biased but I think there are some of the best fights we've had in the MCU.
"I've had all this time to build this physical vocabulary, and I'm finally able to use it all in this film.
"It was striking how many stuntwomen we had on set.
"The power of all these women in one room together was something I'd never experienced before.
"It was an amazing feeling to be surrounded by all these badass women and get down and dirty with them."
Florence previously admitted she jumped at the chance to undertake another physical role after her experiences on 'Fighting with My Family'.
She said: "So, I love the stunts to this.
"It’s probably my favourite part to this role and I fell in love with kind of like movement and action and stunts when I did a wrestling film, 'Fighting with My Family', so coming onto this I knew that it was intimidating, but I really enjoy it, and actually the stunt team are so excited when you want to do more.
"They really, really want you to do as much as possible."
