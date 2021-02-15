Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde have hailed the "talented crew" behind 'Don't Worry Darling' as the film wrapped amid the pandemic.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde have paid tribute to the crew behind 'Don't Worry Darling'.
Last year, production on the psychological thriller was shut down due to a positive coronavirus case on set.
And after filming finally wrapped over the weekend, the 36-year-old director and 25-year-old actress have shared their admiration for the team that made it possible to shoot the movie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia - who is romancing star of the film Harry Styles - shared snaps from the set with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who she hailed her "hero".
She wrote on Instagram: "My co-conspirator and hero. We did it. It wasn’t easy. But we f****** did the damn thing. Love you, Matty."
Florence, meanwhile, posted a lengthy caption for her post, in which she highlighted the various different roles of the "talented crew", who don't get enough recognition.
The 'Little Women' star gushed that "every single person delivered their A game", despite having to film with strict guidelines in place.
She wrote: "It’s official, it’s a wrap! Yesterday was our final day on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and I wanted to give you all some insight on who this movie is- these are some of the people who made this movie happen. This is our talented crew.
The grips, the gaffer, the electrics, set PA’s, sound mixer, prop masters, location scouts, location manager, production designer, art department, crafty, catering, stand ins, stunt coordinator, stunt women, stunt men, medic, COVID compliance officers and managers, camera operators, camera assistants, Director of photography, security, transportation team, script supervisor, hair artists, makeup artists, costume designers, costume dressers, boom operators, producers, writer, Director, 1st AD’s, 2nd AD’s, 3rd AD’s. This list goes on and on and on, the length of the rolling words and names at the end of when watching movie.
We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did.
However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can’t tell you how energised these people in my photos have been. How inspired, how hard working no matter what the circumstances. We’ve had people leave and people join and each time we’ve been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings.
Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it’s the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done. So... one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made. #DWD (sic)"
The upcoming flick – which also stars Gemma Chan and KiKi Lane - is set in a utopian community of 1950s California and focuses on a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.
If you're struggling to express your feelings, finding it difficult to choose a gesture, a gift or even a card for the object of your desire then...
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Life on the road can be tough for a musician. Faced with constant rejections from...
Zoe is part of a group of scientists with the goal of bringing people back...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...