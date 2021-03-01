Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman have been cast in 'A Good Person', which will be directed by Zach Braff.
Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman will star in 'A Good Person'.
The pair have boarded the cast of the new flick, written and to be directed by Zach Braff.
The movie follows Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart when she is involved in a fatal accident. In the subsequent years, she forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living.
Florence and Zach have been in a relationship since 2019 and he directed her in the short film 'In The Time It Takes to Get There' in the same year. Morgan also worked alongside Braff on the 2017 movie 'Going In Style'.
Pugh has also been tapped to star in the courtroom drama 'Dolly' as a "companion robot".
The 25-year-old actress will reportedly lead the upcoming sci-fi flick, which is inspired by the short story of the same name by Elizabeth Bear, in which the robot doll kills its owner, but claims she's not guilty and demands to have a lawyer.
'The Shape Of Water' scribe Vanessa Taylor and 'Hotel Artemis' Drew Pearce have been tasked with adapting the tale.
Apple Studios has acquired the movie for Apple TV+, following a bidding war between a streaming platform and movie studios.
However, it's not yet been given the green light, as the film is still in need of a director and script.
But if it does, it will be produced by Apple and Artemis under his Point of No Return Films banner, while Florence will receive an executive producer credit.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Way, way back in the February of 1980 one twenty year old Bryan Adams released his eponymous debut album, paving the way for the start of his...
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
