Fleetwood Mac have been named the ultimate Glastonbury headline act by Spotify listeners.

The annual music festival was forced to cancel its 2020 event - which was due to take place this weekend - due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as festival goers around the country lament the lack of live music, Spotify have unveiled the list of the ultimate Glastonbury line-up.

The streaming service had the UK public vote for the artists they'd most like to see take to the stage at the iconic festival, and have revealed 'The Chain' hitmakers Fleetwood Mac came out on top as the most sought after festival headliner.

The band were closely followed by legendary musician Sir Elton John and Led Zeppelin, indicating a theme of nostalgia which is currently sweeping the nation.

Spotify also looked into the artists who were supposed to take to the stage at the 2020 Glastonbury festival to find out who has had the most streams since the line-up was first announced.

Dua Lipa came out as the most listened to artist in the UK, but it was artist and producer Yussef Dayes who saw the biggest rise in streams than any other Glastonbury 2020 artist since the official line-up was announced in March, with an increase of 688 percent.

And what's more, Spotify have also made their predictions for 2020's biggest summer anthems in their annual Songs of the Summer playlist.

The list features the likes of Beyoncé with her new song 'Black Parade', H.E.R.'s 'I Can't Breathe', 'This Is America' by Childish Gambino, and 'The Bigger Picture' by Lil Baby, all of which reflect the current cultural climate in parts of the world.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's track 'Rain on Me' also makes the playlist, as does 'Do It' by Chloe x Halle, and Bad Bunny's 'Yo Perrero Sola'.