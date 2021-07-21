FINNEAS has teamed up with Fender to launch a guitar hotline.

Musicians and budding guitar heroes will be able to get their questions answered about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar by leaving Billie Eilish's brother voicemails with their queries about how the acoustic and electric instrument works.

What's more, callers can also speak with a Fender Gear Advisor, while the hold music will be the musician and producer's track 'What They'll Say About Us'.

FINNEAS said: "The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster can truly change your whole sound if you know how to use it.

"I've taken it with me on tour, in the studio, and on shows like 'SNL'. So, here's your chance. Hit me with a question, and we'll talk about what this guitar can do for you and the sounds it can unlock."

Those in the US can call 1 (800) 856-9801, between July 21 to August 2, Monday through Friday, 12pm- 2pm (MST), and 7pm- 2am in the UK (BST).

Meanwhile, FINNEAS and James Blake have announced a new single, 'Say What You Will', set for release this Thursday (22.07.21).

James had previously teased that his "dream collaborator" is the 23-year-old singer-songwriter.

He said: "These things happen naturally, really. I often don't imagine the person and then go and seek it out, it just, for some reason, just happens."

The Mercury Prize-winner's last studio album, 2019's 'Assume Form', featured the likes of Travis Scott, Andre 3000 and Rosalia.

He followed the record with the EPs ‘Before’ and ‘Covers’, the latter of which saw him take on a song co-written and produced by FINNEAS for 19-year-old megastar, Billie: ​‘When The Party’s Over’.