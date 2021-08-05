Finneas has announced his debut album, 'Optimist'.

The 24-year-old producer and songwriter has shared the lead single, ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’, and confirmed his first full-length release will arrive on October 15.

Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator tweeted alongside the artwork of ballet dancers: "“Optimist”, my debut album will be available everywhere on October 15. The first track “A Concert Six Months From Now” is out now along with the official video hope you enjoy, I can’t wait for you to hear the whole record (sic)"

The 13-track LP follows the single 'American Cliche' and Finneas' 2019 EP 'Blood Harmony'.

Meanwhile, Finneas recently teamed up with Fender to launch a guitar hotline.

Musicians and budding guitar heroes were able to get their questions answered about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar by leaving the Grammy-winner their queries about how the acoustic and electric instrument works.

He said: "The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster can truly change your whole sound if you know how to use it.

"I've taken it with me on tour, in the studio, and on shows like 'SNL'. So, here's your chance. Hit me with a question, and we'll talk about what this guitar can do for you and the sounds it can unlock."

And he also recently teamed up with James Blake, starring in his music video for 'Say What You Will' from the singer-songwriter's upcoming LP 'Friends That Break Your Heart'.

The track-listing for ‘Optimist’ is:

1. ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

2. ‘The Kids Are All Dying’

3. ‘Happy Now?’

4. ‘Only a Lifetime’

5. ‘The 90s’

6. ‘Love Is Pain’

7. ‘Peaches Etude’

8. ‘Hurt Locker’

9. ‘Medieval’

10. ‘Someone Else’s Star’

11. ‘Around My Neck’

12. ‘What They’ll Say About Us’

13. ‘How It Ends’