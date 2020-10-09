Felicity Hayward wants women to stop focusing on their size.

The 32-year-old plus-size model insists in 2020 with the growing influence of the body positivity movement it's time for ladies of all shapes and sizes to embrace their natural figures and be proud of who they are.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, she said: “When I started, I felt I was part of a crew that was making a change. I’m still a size 20 and, though I don’t mind it, can’t we all just be women, regardless of our size?

Felicity was first spotted and scouted dancing in a pub in Shoreditch, East London, and after doing a shoot for fashion photographer Miles Aldridge her career took off, quickly finding herself in demand for shoots and magazines like Vogue.

Despite enjoying years of success, Felicity still has to deal with trolls on social media, even though the majority of her followers on Instagram and Twitter are super supportive.

Discussing what should be done to stop trolls, she said: "When you put yourself out there, you’re always bound to get them.

“I think there should be a verification process to weed out trolls. But I don’t let it bother me.”

In 2015, the ASOS model launched the #SelfLoveBringsBeauty campaign which is about empowering women and she insists once women embrace "self-love" and ownership of their bodies it will change their lives for the better.

She said: "It’s all about empowering women to be the most confident they can be in their own skin.

“Finding self-love in ourselves where we say ‘my body is my best friend’ is one of the most important lessons we can learn.”