Felicity Hayward has had the same December party outfit for five years.

The 32-year-old model knows she can always rely on her black sequinned catsuit when she wants to look glamorous over the festive season, and admitted she loved it so much when she first saw it, she bought two identical ones.

Asked her Christmas party failsafe, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “One sequinned catsuit I've had in my wardrobe for five years.

“I actually bought two of them when they first came out. It's a black catsuit with gold brass and silver sequins all the way across it.

“She seems to make an outing once or twice a year. It's very sparkly, it's very Christmassy.”

Although Felicity thinks there has been a “huge shift” in the fashion industry to embrace a more diverse range of body shapes, she still doesn’t think plus-sized women are treated equally.

She said: “I started my career in 2012. Back then, there was no representation for plus sized women, not in this industry anyway. There was only a handful of people.

“So when you look at it from the perspective of 2012 to 2020, there has been a huge difference. There was never even plus size model agencies and there were no dedicated sections for plus size and curve so there has been a huge, huge shift.

“I still don't think we're at a place where we're treated as equal. London Fashion Week is a huge example of how plus size women are not treated equally within media, within fashion.

“Whereas New York Fashion Week are ahead of their time in regards to having that diversity tick for fashion week. It's a tough one really because there has been a huge change in the last eight years.”