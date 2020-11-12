Felicity Hayward says not having her hair dyed or styled with heat in lockdown has worked "wonders" on her locks.

The 32-year-old plus-size model admitted her platinum tresses have been "absolutely ruined" over the years and gotten thin in places.

However, being at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and not having her hair bleached and blow dried all the time, has given it the chance to bounce back and "heal".

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz as part of the launch for Pantene's Lift ‘N’ Volume collection, Felicity said: "I've had blonde hair since I was 15. I've been obsessed with having blonde hair in this platinum shade. My hair has taken such a [beating] throughout my career as a model, it gets absolutely ruined on set.

"So in lockdown, not having anyone put heat or styling products in my hair, it's been really a good time. It's had some time to heal. My hair is thin in certain areas, just because of the heat and products that have been on it as a full-time job. Not dyeing it and not being able to get it bleached has done wonders for it. I could just spend time using all these products to get my hair back to a healthy balance."

Felicity has also avoided wearing make-up to give her skin a breather.

Asked what her skincare routine is, she said: "At the moment, I'm not trying to put too much on my skin because like I said before, with my hair, during my normal life when I'd be on set all the time, I'd have a lot of make-up on. I've enjoyed this time not having too much product on my skin. I do keep it pretty simple with my skin, I don't want to overcomplicate it because I do get flare ups in the winter when the season changes."

Felicity teamed up with Pantene to launch its new Lift ‘N’ Volume collection, a line-up of products formulated with rosewater and biotin that transforms fine hair to full. Available now at Superdrug, Morrisons and recommended retailers nationwide.