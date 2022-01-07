Faye Winter will never reveal her skin care secrets after suffering from "really bad acne."
Faye Winter will "never" reveal her skincare secrets.
The 26-year-old television personality - who worked as a letting agent before placing third in the 2021 series of 'Love Island' alongside Teddy Soares - admitted that because she has suffered from "really bad acne."
She said: "I actually won’t talk about skincare. It’s the one thing I won’t speak about because I’ve been on such a journey with my skin, such bad acne, and what will work for me won’t work for you so I just don’t think it’s something that I want to try and give advice on."
Faye made the admissions when a fan asked her for skincare advice during an Instagram Q&A and went on to reveal that she still suffers with acne today and she finds it to be "such a sensitive subject" to discuss.
She added: "I still suffer really badly with bacne – I call it bacne – my mates, spots on my back. I don’t even like Teddy looking at my back. It’s such a sensitive subject for me. I just don’t really want to go into it.”
The telly star - who is known to fans for her indulgence in Botox - previously admitted that without taking the facial injections she would "look like a 60-year-old woman" due to "stress."
Speaking to Pretty Little Thing’s Behind Closed Doors podcast, she said: "We’re all trying to live in our little holes and just want to be in our relationships while trying to do the new jobs – and it’s just madness.
“And people question why I get Botox. That is it – the stress. I mean, I would look like a 60-year-old woman.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.