The UK Fashion Awards will go online amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK Fashion Awards will go online amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The British Fashion Council (BFC) have confirmed that the annual awards event - which usually takes place in London in December - will move online on December 3 amidst the current health crisis and government guidelines
The awards will "honour the designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have created positive change within the fashion industry this year".
Stephanie Phair, BFC Chair, said: "This has been a year like no other. Fashion has probably been changed forever and businesses and designers have had to adapt to a new reality. It is more important than ever to recognise those in the fashion industry who played an important role in this extraordinary year, proving the compassion and resilience of our industry.
"This is what The Fashion Awards 2020 have set to do, by spotlighting those who have shown leadership and creative resilience over the past year."
Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, added in a statement: “What the past couple of months have shown us, is that the fashion industry is in need of a reset. This is why this year, under unique circumstances, we felt that it was important to recognise the people and businesses who played a role in some of the most important and challenging issues of our generation and champion those who raised the bar in areas such as diversity, sustainability, and community."
The Fashion Awards 2021 have already been scheduled and will take place on Monday November 29, 2021, and will be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, with "technology and engagement" to be at the heart of it.
The 2020 Fashion Awards will take place on Thursday, December 3.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
The Stone Roses' frontman Ian Brown has baffled his Twitter followers with his COVID-denying outburst.
Reality stars seem to be making their mark by hitting the recording studio.
As October symbolises the start of Black History Month in the UK; we take a look at some of the most influential black musicians of all time.
The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
How poetry has influenced musical pop culture.
She's managed to upset an entire community with one song.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.