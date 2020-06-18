Rio and Kate Ferdinand are expecting their first child together.

The former football pro and his wife, 29, have revealed they are set to welcome their first child together, who will join the family alongside Rio's children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia, whom he has with his late wife Rebecca.

The couple revealed the news on Instagram, with a touching video in which they told Rio's children the happy news and watched them jump for joy.

Kate wrote alongside the clip: ''The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier... every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you (sic)''

Rio, 41, posted the same video on his own account, and wrote: ''We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!

''@xkateferdinand I can't wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world

''The reaction though (sic)''

Kate - who has reportedly suffered early bouts of morning sickness - believes she is carrying a baby girl.

A source close to the pair told The Sun: ''Everyone is deliriously happy. Kate's pregnancy has made everyone beam with joy.

''She's had a rough few weeks, but couldn't be happier. She always wanted her own children with Rio, and to grow his existing family. Everyone is so excited.''

The happy news comes after Kate revealed her step-children had created a sex schedule for her and Rio in order to help them conceive another child.

She recalled: ''Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids. They're saying, 'When are you going to do it, then?' It's so funny. One of them said, 'You're not going to have sex in lockdown while we're in the house so I think you're going to have it in October.' I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm having this conversation!'''